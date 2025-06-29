Root needs 202 runs to enter Test cricket's top 4!

IMAGE: Joe Root will be eyeing a big score at Edgbaston, a venue where he has been nothing short of brilliant. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

England star batter Joe Root is one busy man.

In every Test match he plays, the prolific right-hander continues chasing legends and breaking records — and more milestones could be within reach during the second Test against India at Edgbaston.

The match will take place in Birmingham starting Wednesday. India is trailing 0-1 in the series, having failed to defend a target of 371 against the hosts. Root had a solid outing in the first Test, scoring 28 and an unbeaten 53*.

Having scored 115 runs in two Tests and three innings so far in this series, Root hasn't exactly set the cricketing world on fire — but he will be eyeing a big score at Edgbaston, a venue where he has been nothing short of brilliant.

At this ground, Root is both England’s and the overall all-time highest run-getter, with 920 runs in nine Tests and 16 innings at an average of 70.76. This includes three centuries and five fifties, with a best of 142*.

In his last three Tests at Edgbaston alone, Root has racked up 424 runs in five innings at a staggering average of 141.33, including two centuries and a fifty. His best, again, is 142*.

Another century here would see him overtake icons like Australia’s Steve Smith and India’s Rahul Dravid to become the fifth-highest century-scorer in Test history with 37 — just 15 behind Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 51 in 200 matches.

At the international level, another ton would also help Root tie with South Africa’s Hashim Amla (55 centuries) as the sixth-highest century-maker across all formats. At the top of that list is Tendulkar, with a mind-boggling 100 international centuries. So far, 18 of Root’s tons have come in ODIs.

Root is currently the fifth-highest Test run-scorer of all time, with 13,087 runs in 154 Tests and 281 innings at an average of 50.92, including 36 centuries and 66 fifties. His career-best score is 262.

A batting masterclass worth 202 runs at Edgbaston would see him surpass Rahul Dravid (13,288 runs in 164 Tests at an average of 52.31, 36 centuries) to become the fourth-highest run-getter in Test history.

Will Joe Root continue his chase of legends and deliver another iconic innings at Birmingham?