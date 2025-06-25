HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Dropped Catches, Lazy Fielding? Gavaskar Fumes

Dropped Catches, Lazy Fielding? Gavaskar Fumes

June 25, 2025 11:17 IST

'Next couple of days you can take off, but now seriously get into practice. Leave this optional practice aside'

'You have come here to play for India. So, you practice in a way so that you will give yourself the best'

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja reacts after dropping England's Ben Duckett on Day 2 of the first Test in Leeds on Saturday. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

India’s opening Test defeat at Headingley exposed familiar cracks—batting collapses, fielding lapses, and tactical missteps—leaving Shubman Gill with a rough start to his captaincy tenure.

Despite five centuries across both innings, India failed to defend 371, prompting sharp criticism from legends like Sunil Gavaskar, who blamed the loss not on the bowlers, but on ‘not Test class’ fielding.

Speaking to Sony Sports, Gavaskar didn’t mince words as he tore into India’s sub-par work in the field, both in terms of dropped chances and overall outfielding. He also rejected the idea that the bowlers were to blame, noting the batting-friendly nature of the Headingley pitch.

‘Full credit to England. Despite India having five centurions, they seemed to have that confidence. That is what made them take the final wickets. So that is where India also missed out because those extra runs could have made the difference,’ Gavaskar said.

‘As far as the fielding was concerned, it's just not the catch but the out-fielding was pretty ordinary. Not Test class.’

Defending the bowlers, especially Bumrah—who claimed five wickets in the first innings—Gavaskar added, ‘Very good pitch to bat on so very tough to criticise the bowlers. Bumrah bowled so well. If he had somebody keeping it a bit tight, that would have been big help. But this is the first Test. Hopefully, lessons have been learned. There are eight days for the next match.’

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal drops England's Ben Duckett off Mohammed Siraj's bowling on Day 5 of the first Test in Leeds on Tuesday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The Indian legend also urged the team to take its preparation more seriously ahead of the second Test at Edgbaston, which begins on July 2. Gavaskar criticised the reliance on optional training sessions and called for a more professional, purposeful approach.

‘Next couple of days you can take off, but now seriously get into practice. Leave this optional practice aside. You have come here to play for India. So, you practice in a way so that you will give yourself the best,’ he said.

Recalling past experiences with Cheteshwar Pujara, Gavaskar continued, ‘I mean Cheteshwar Pujara has been part of the optional team. I know when he has opted to bat there have been people who have said, 'What are you doing?' including the coaching staff. I have been some of the coaching staff, not this one—Cheteshwar was not part of this team—they have said, 'Can't you have a break or something?'’

Meanwhile, former England skipper Nasser Hussain also weighed in on India’s tactical missteps. In particular, he questioned why neither Gill nor any senior player urged Ravindra Jadeja to bowl into the Day 5 rough, which could have aided the spinner on a pitch showing signs of wear.

‘I was surprised that neither Gill nor any senior player had a word with Ravindra Jadeja about attacking the rough. It was there to use, and he didn’t bowl into it. That allowed England to race away with the chase,’ Hussain noted.

As India regroup for the second Test, the spotlight will remain firmly on Gill’s captaincy, fielding standards, and tactical execution—all of which let the side down in Leeds.

