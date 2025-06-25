HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Gambhir blasts critics after India's bowling collapse

Gambhir blasts critics after India's bowling collapse

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 25, 2025 09:21 IST

x

'This pace attack comprises of one bowler who has played four Tests (Prasidh Krishna), there is another who has played two Tests (Harshit Rana) and one who hasn't played a Test (Arshdeep Singh)'

'If we leave out Bumrah and Siraj, there is not much experience in the line-up but we need to back them as they have got talent'

Team India players

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir defends India’s young pacers. Photograph: BCCI/X

The chinks in India's depleted bowling resources were exposed during the opening Test defeat to England but head coach Gautam Gambhir urged critics not to sit in judgement after every game saying it becomes an impediment in their development.

Barring Jasprit Bumrah, who got five wickets in England's first innings, none of the other bowlers looked penetrative as the hosts chased down a target of 371 with minimum fuss.

"This pace attack comprises of one bowler who has played four Tests (Prasidh Krishna), there is another who has played two Tests (Harshit Rana) and one who hasn't played a Test (Arshdeep Singh)," Gambhir said during the post match press conference in Leeds on Tuesday.

"In ODIs, it doesn't matter, but on tours of England and Australia, these are tough places. It is like throwing them in the sea. If we start judging bowlers after every Test, how do we develop them?"

 

"If we leave out Bumrah and Siraj, there is not much experience in the line-up but we need to back them as they have got talent," Gambhir said in bowling unit's defence.

He felt that Prasidh, who got five wickets in the match despite going for plenty of runs, did a good job and has "all ingredients of becoming a very good Test match bowler".

He also defended Shardul Thakur, who just bowled 16 overs in an entire match with only six overs in the first innings.

"Sometimes captain goes with his instincts and Ravindra Jadeja gave us control in first innings, that was important and we could rotate our three pacers at other end," he said.

"We know what is Shardul's quality and that is why he is playing for India and is in the dressing room. Just because he is the fourth seamer does not necessarily mean that he has to be brought ahead of a spinner. A captain went by his instinct and depending on surface we were playing."

Gambhir also praised Gill for his phenomenal batting in the first innings and feels that he needs to be given time to develop in a leadership role.

For Gambhir, every defeat is bad, doesn't matter if the team is "experienced" or filled with young players.

"Every defeat is bad. Doesn't matter if its young team or experienced team. It's an Indian team. It is not an excuse for defeat as we represent 140 crore Indians."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gill breaks down where it went wrong for India
Gill breaks down where it went wrong for India
India First Team To Lose Test Despite 5 Centuries
India First Team To Lose Test Despite 5 Centuries
Butter-fingered Jaiswal Creates Unwanted Record!
Butter-fingered Jaiswal Creates Unwanted Record!
SEE: When Brook won mind games against Krishna
SEE: When Brook won mind games against Krishna
Pant gets reprimand, handed one demerit point
Pant gets reprimand, handed one demerit point

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 10 Least Liveable Cities

webstory image 2

Chicken-Mushroom Soup: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Redmi Pad 2: Flexible Use With Wi-Fi, SIM, & Stylus

VIDEOS

Messi mania grips Kolkata as fans celebrate his 38th b'day with grand cake and cheers11:44

Messi mania grips Kolkata as fans celebrate his 38th...

Huma Qureshi visits her father's restaurant0:55

Huma Qureshi visits her father's restaurant

Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor visit Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh3:18

Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor visit Parmarth Niketan in...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD