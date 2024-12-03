News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » PIX: Kohli sparks injury concern as India hit the nets

PIX: Kohli sparks injury concern as India hit the nets

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 03, 2024 19:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli spotted with a bandaged knee ahead of a practice session in Adelaide on Tuesday

IMAGE: Virat Kohli spotted with a bandaged knee ahead of a practice session in Adelaide on Tuesday. Photograph: X

The Indian cricket team began practice in right earnest as they hit the nets in Adelaide, on Tuesday.

 

Rohit Sharma-led India are preparing for the upcoming pink ball Test starting on Friday, December 6.

Fans watch as the Indian players practice in the nets 

IMAGE: Fans watch as the Indian players practice in the nets. Photograph: X

A slew of fans, majorly from the Indian diaspora were seen watching the Indians at the nets session.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill walk out to bat in the nets 

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill walk out to bat in the nets. Photograph: ICC/X

However, Virat Kohli sparked an injury concern when he was spotted with a bandaged knee during practice ahead of the nets.

According to India Today, Virat received medical attention for a possible knee niggle during the practice session and a video has gone viral where a physio is seen attending to Kohli's knee before practice.

Rohit Sharma in the nets

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma was relaxed in the nets. Photograph: ICC/X

But it seemed a minor issue as Kohli was seen batting in full flow in the nets.

Kohli hit a century in the opening Test in Perth, to help India to victory.

Yashasvi Jaiswal  

Captain Rohit, Yashasvi Jaiswal and fit-again Shubman Gill were also seen at practice.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah also went full tilt as he preps to lead India's attack in the pink-ball Test on Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'A Man For The Future'
'A Man For The Future'
'Dus saal ho gaye yaar'
'Dus saal ho gaye yaar'
India's complete dominance as Shah gets ICC reigns
India's complete dominance as Shah gets ICC reigns
ED probe against Sidda's wife: Irregularities found
ED probe against Sidda's wife: Irregularities found
Sambhal violence well-planned BJP conspiracy: Akhilesh
Sambhal violence well-planned BJP conspiracy: Akhilesh
A big blow to NZ in race to WTC final
A big blow to NZ in race to WTC final
Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over mission breach
Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over mission breach

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
Dominant pink-ball record has Australia on high
Dominant pink-ball record has Australia on high
A big blow to NZ in race to WTC final
A big blow to NZ in race to WTC final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances