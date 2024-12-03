PIX: Kohli sparks injury concern as India hit the nets

IMAGE: Virat Kohli spotted with a bandaged knee ahead of a practice session in Adelaide on Tuesday. Photograph: X

The Indian cricket team began practice in right earnest as they hit the nets in Adelaide, on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma-led India are preparing for the upcoming pink ball Test starting on Friday, December 6.

IMAGE: Fans watch as the Indian players practice in the nets. Photograph: X

A slew of fans, majorly from the Indian diaspora were seen watching the Indians at the nets session.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill walk out to bat in the nets. Photograph: ICC/X

However, Virat Kohli sparked an injury concern when he was spotted with a bandaged knee during practice ahead of the nets.

According to India Today, Virat received medical attention for a possible knee niggle during the practice session and a video has gone viral where a physio is seen attending to Kohli's knee before practice.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma was relaxed in the nets. Photograph: ICC/X

But it seemed a minor issue as Kohli was seen batting in full flow in the nets.

Kohli hit a century in the opening Test in Perth, to help India to victory.

Captain Rohit, Yashasvi Jaiswal and fit-again Shubman Gill were also seen at practice.

Jasprit Bumrah also went full tilt as he preps to lead India's attack in the pink-ball Test on Friday.