PIX: Kohli sparks injury concern as India hit the nets

The Indian cricket team began practice in right earnest as they hit the nets in Adelaide, on Tuesday.
Rohit Sharma-led India are preparing for the upcoming pink ball Test starting on Friday, December 6.
A slew of fans, majorly from the Indian diaspora were seen watching the Indians at the nets session.
However, Virat Kohli sparked an injury concern when he was spotted with a bandaged knee during practice ahead of the nets.
According to India Today, Virat received medical attention for a possible knee niggle during the practice session and a video has gone viral where a physio is seen attending to Kohli's knee before practice.
But it seemed a minor issue as Kohli was seen batting in full flow in the nets.
Kohli hit a century in the opening Test in Perth, to help India to victory.
Captain Rohit, Yashasvi Jaiswal and fit-again Shubman Gill were also seen at practice.
Jasprit Bumrah also went full tilt as he preps to lead India's attack in the pink-ball Test on Friday.