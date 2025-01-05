HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Bumrah unavailable to bowl in Australia's second innings

Bumrah unavailable to bowl in Australia's second innings

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 05, 2025 07:38 IST

x

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah, battling back spasms, was not fit enough to bowl on Day 3 of the fifth Test against Australia on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/X

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, battling back spasms, was not fit enough to bowl on Day 3 of the fifth Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground after the visitors set Australia a 162-run target on Sunday.

India were bowled out for 157 in 39.5 overs, adding only 16 runs to their overnight total with the loss of four wickets.

 

Bumrah, who suffered the injury on Day 2, is set to end up as the leading wicket-taker in the series with 32 scalps.

He was away from the field for three hours and 20 minutes on Saturday.

With him not there to open the bowling on Sunday, the pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna were all over the place, leaking 35 runs in the first three overs.

Krishna threw light on Bumrah's back issue after stumps on Day 2.

Bumrah had suffered a lower back injury that kept him out of cricket for nearly a year between 2022 and 2023. He underwent back surgery in March 2023.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Krishna bags three as Australia chase 162 for win
PIX: Krishna bags three as Australia chase 162 for win
Kohli's future uncertain after Australia flop show!
Kohli's future uncertain after Australia flop show!
Aus coach McDonald accuses India of 'intimidation'
Aus coach McDonald accuses India of 'intimidation'
Devajit Saikia set to take over as BCCI secretary
Devajit Saikia set to take over as BCCI secretary
Rickelton, Rabada put South Africa in command
Rickelton, Rabada put South Africa in command

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Indicators You Have Low Estrogen Levels

webstory image 2

5 Winter-Friendly Beverages To Keep Warm

webstory image 3

The OnePlus Watch 3 Series Will Mind Your Health

VIDEOS

The Evolution of Forro in Brazil and Its Growing Popularity in Russia2:35

The Evolution of Forro in Brazil and Its Growing...

Sharvari Wagh stuns in a sporty outfit0:37

Sharvari Wagh stuns in a sporty outfit

TN's Thatchankurichi hosts first Jallikattu of 20251:35

TN's Thatchankurichi hosts first Jallikattu of 2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD