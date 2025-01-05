Bumrah unavailable to bowl in Australia's second innings

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah, battling back spasms, was not fit enough to bowl on Day 3 of the fifth Test against Australia on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/X

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, battling back spasms, was not fit enough to bowl on Day 3 of the fifth Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground after the visitors set Australia a 162-run target on Sunday.

India were bowled out for 157 in 39.5 overs, adding only 16 runs to their overnight total with the loss of four wickets.

Bumrah, who suffered the injury on Day 2, is set to end up as the leading wicket-taker in the series with 32 scalps.

He was away from the field for three hours and 20 minutes on Saturday.

With him not there to open the bowling on Sunday, the pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna were all over the place, leaking 35 runs in the first three overs.

Krishna threw light on Bumrah's back issue after stumps on Day 2.

Bumrah had suffered a lower back injury that kept him out of cricket for nearly a year between 2022 and 2023. He underwent back surgery in March 2023.