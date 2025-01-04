HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Devajit Saikia set to take over as BCCI secretary

Devajit Saikia set to take over as BCCI secretary

January 04, 2025 18:23 IST

Devajit Saikia

IMAGE: Devajit Saikia has been working as the BCCI interim secretary since Jay Shah took over as the ICC chairman on December 1. Photograph: BCCI

Devajit Saikia filed his nomination for the post of the BCCI secretary whereas Prabhtej Bhatia applied for the post of the treasurer, with both officials being the only applicants for the two roles.

Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh's Bhatia has applied for the treasurer's position after the post

was left vacant by the exit of Ashish Shelar, who recently took oath as a cabinet minister in the Maharashtra government.

On the other hand, Saikia has been working as the BCCI interim secretary since Jay Shah took over as the ICC chairman on December 1.

Saikia was nominated as the interim secretary by the BCCI president Roger Bonny after Shah had left the role.

 

As per the election schedule on the board's website, the window to file the nomination application was open till 4pm on Saturday afternoon and according to sources, only Saikia and Bhatia have put forth their nominations.

