Rickelton's double ton puts South Africa in command

Rickelton's double ton puts South Africa in command

January 04, 2025 17:14 IST

Ryan Rickelton

IMAGE: Ryan Rickelton celebrates after completing his double century on Day 2 of the second and final Test against Pakistan on Saturday. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Makeshift opener Ryan Rickelton achieved his highest first class score with an unbeaten 213 to lead a rampant South Africa to 429/5 at lunch on the second day of the second and final Test against Pakistan at a baking hot Newlands on Saturday.

Left-hander Rickelton, 28, was elevated to the opening role following an injury to Tony de Zorzi and will resume after the interval with Kyle Verreynne, who has raced to 74 from 88 balls in an impressive sixth wicket stand of 106 from 23.2 overs.

Rickelton, who scored his maiden Test century against Sri Lanka last month, resumed in the morning session on 176 and continued where he left off in seeing off Pakistan's second new ball, though Verreynne did the bulk of the scoring.

The tourists removed Rickelton's overnight partner David Bedingham for five as the latter became wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan’s fifth victim of the innings, this time off the bowling of Mohammad Abbas (2/70) with a poor shot outside off-stump.

Ryan Rickelton

IMAGE: Ryan Rickelton, 28, was elevated to the opening role following an injury to Tony de Zorzi. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Rickelton put on 235 for the fourth wicket with captain Temba Bavuma on the opening day and has looked imperious on a pitch that is good for batting, but is expected to break up under the hot sun as the Test goes on.

That is bad news for Pakistan, who have lost in-form opener Saim Ayub to an ankle fracture sustained in the field on the first morning, limiting them to nine wickets in each of their batting innings.

 

Ayub is expected to be out for around six weeks and will be a doubt for Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy squad.

South Africa have already claimed their place in June’s World Test Championship final at Lord's against as yet unconfirmed opponents, but are looking to win this series 2-0 after claiming a tense first Test by two wickets in Pretoria.

Source: REUTERS
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
