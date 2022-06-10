News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Mary Kom withdraws from CWG trials after sustaining leg injury

Mary Kom withdraws from CWG trials after sustaining leg injury

Source: PTI
June 10, 2022 17:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mary Kom injured herself in the first round of the 48kg semi-finals.

IMAGE: Mary Kom injured herself in the first round of the 48kg semi-finals. Photograph: AIBA

Veteran Indian boxer MC Mary Kom was on Friday forced to withdraw midway through her Commonwealth Games 48kg trial after sustaining a leg injury.

 

The six-time world champion injured herself in the first round of the 48kg semi-finals.

Haryana's Nitu thus advanced to the finals of the CWG trials at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium in New Delhi.

The 2018 CWG gold medallist, Mary, fell in the first round of the bout. The 39-year-old tried to keep going but after a couple of punches struggled to keep balance as she clutched her left leg.

She had to be carried out of the ring with the referee announcing a win for Nitu by Referee Stops the Contest (RSCI). She has been taken to the hospital for scans.

The most decorated Indian boxer, Mary had pulled out of the World Championships and Asian Games to concentrate on the CWG, which is to be held in Birmingham next month.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why PGA Tour has suspended 17 players
Why PGA Tour has suspended 17 players
Indonesia Masters: Sen's challenge ends in quarters
Indonesia Masters: Sen's challenge ends in quarters
NZ skipper Williamson tests positive for COVID-19
NZ skipper Williamson tests positive for COVID-19
PIX: Polling for 16 Rajya Sabha Seats
PIX: Polling for 16 Rajya Sabha Seats
Tiwary strikes ton to take Bengal to Ranji semi-final
Tiwary strikes ton to take Bengal to Ranji semi-final
Haryana RS polls: MLA critical of BJP abstains
Haryana RS polls: MLA critical of BJP abstains
Moosewala murder: Pune cops in Delhi to quiz Bishnoi
Moosewala murder: Pune cops in Delhi to quiz Bishnoi

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Rishabh Pant could be 'exceptionally dangerous' batter

Rishabh Pant could be 'exceptionally dangerous' batter

'Had to make India pay after Shreyas dropped my catch'

'Had to make India pay after Shreyas dropped my catch'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances