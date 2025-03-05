Ravindra reveals mindset before India clash

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra's sublime century (108) set the foundation for a dominant win. Photograph: Black Caps/X

New Zealand delivered a commanding performance to defeat South Africa and book their spot in the Champions Trophy final against India.

Rachin Ravindra's sublime century (108) set the foundation for a dominant win, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Reflecting on the victory, Ravindra expressed his joy at contributing on the big stage and emphasised the team's focus on the final showdown in Dubai and said, "Great feeling to contribute to an emphatic win in a semi-final. I didn't start as well as I wanted, SA bowled well, but once we got going it was nice build partnerships with Kane and Young.”

"It was nice to go with the ebbs and flows of one-day cricket."

Asked about any target his team set after batting first, he said, "We were thinking around 300 as cutters were holding, and SA were getting bounce, but then the game started accelerating nicely, and Glenn and Mitchell finished great.”

"Thing with tournament cricket is what's next and then what. Important to soak in the win today, celebrate the team together and get around each other. Once we get to Dubai we'll switch back on."