India must rekindle their mastery of spin: Doeschate

Ryan ten Doeschate, India's new assistant coach, has diagnosed a significant issue in the team's recent performance: a decline in their ability to play spin. This is a surprising development for a team that has traditionally been dominant against tweakers.



Doeschate attributes this decline to the team's increased focus on performing well overseas, particularly in Australia and England. This shift in priorities has led to a neglect of spin-playing skills, which were once a hallmark of Indian cricket.



To address this issue, Doeschate plans to focus on mental aspects of spin-playing rather than making major technical changes. He believes that by improving the players' mindsets and situational awareness, they can regain their dominance against spinners.



With a busy schedule ahead, including five Test matches each against Bangladesh and New Zealand, Doeschate is eager to help India solidify their position at the top of the World Test Championship table and qualify for the final. Additionally, he is determined to prepare the team for the Champions Trophy in February 2025.



Doeschate's appointment comes after India's successful T20 World Cup campaign, making it a challenging time to join the team. However, he is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and the chance to contribute to India's continued success.



"The focus has moved to doing well in Australia and England. We've kind of let playing spin, which was always a strength of the Indian team, fall back a little bit. That's one thing I'm looking forward to helping with, getting to that position where Indians are the best players of spin in the world again," said Doeschate.







