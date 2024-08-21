News
Will hybrid pitches become a hit in India?

Will hybrid pitches become a hit in India?

Source: ANI
August 21, 2024 09:57 IST
The HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala

IMAGE: India's first-ever 'hybrid pitch' was unveiled at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium in a grand ceremony in Dharamsala on May 6, 2024. Photograph: HPCA/X

Former England cricketer and SIS Pitches international sales director Paul Taylor spoke about the installation of hybrid pitches in India and the benefits of using them.

SIS Grass, the independently researched and approved hybrid grass technology from SIS Pitches, has been providing hybrid cricket pitches globally since 2017. They have installed 750 cricket pitches at more than 130 venues worldwide.

 

The former England all-rounder asserted that the hybrid pitches give up to three times the amount of play on the same pitch as compared to the regular pitches. 

"Hybrid pitches give up to three times the amount of play on the same pitch, which is needed in the modern game because there's more and more cricket being played at the top level... It's something, a technology we want to bring to India because it's going to be something that Indian players will play on when they go overseas because the pitches have been installed around the world. We want to bring it to India to help improve the infrastructure that is over here..." Taylor said while speaking to ANI.

Paul Taylor is a former cricketer (left-hand batter & left-arm seamer) who has represented England at international level. He has also represented teams like Derbyshire, Northamptonshire, Staffordshire, and Norfolk in England's domestic cricket.

 

