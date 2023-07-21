News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Yashasvi can score big runs'

'Yashasvi can score big runs'

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 21, 2023 10:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal notched up a fifty to follow up on his remarkable 171 on his Test debut. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter
 

Yashasvi Jaiswal's exceptional composure and ability to reset after his Test debut earned him praise from Zaheer Khan.

Zak lauded Yashasvi for displaying a mature and composed approach as he swiftly notched up a 50 to follow up his remarkable 171 on his Test debut.

Teaming up with Rohit Sharma in the opening session, Yashasvi took India to a comfortable 121 for 0 at lunch with an impressive scoring rate of nearly five runs per over in the second Test at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain.

On debut in Dominica, Yashasvi demonstrated extraordinary restraint. Here, he took a different approach on the friendlier pitch, racing to a quick fifty in just 49 balls. He soon departed for 57, getting caught at flying gully in Jason Holder's 8th over. The wicket also brought the end to a 139 run opening stand between him and Rohit.

'It's just the second innings in his Test career. Very consistent, you have to say. It's also important to note that he has started from scratch. When you start your next innings after your debut hundred, it's important you don't get carried away by what you have done in your previous innings,' Zaheer said on Jio Cinema.

Zaheer pointed out that Yashasvi didn't do anything rash despite Rohit getting most of the strike in the first session.

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal bring up India's 100. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

'Rohit was getting a lot more strike than Yashasvi. At times, you feel that lack of touch as well say the other batter is batting at 60 and you are at 30, that kind of sometimes gets you in that zone where you feel 'Oh I am going really slow and you sometimes try to up the ante and you can make an error,' Zak pointed out.

'Yashasvi has not done that. It's very important to stick to your routines, stick to your tempo. Both these players have batted at a very good run rate,' Zak added.

'Yashasvi has been showing really good signs of being in that zone to score big runs.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Yashasvi was crying'
'Yashasvi was crying'
'I will live my dream through Yashasvi'
'I will live my dream through Yashasvi'
Can Gill tackle the pressure at No 3?
Can Gill tackle the pressure at No 3?
Despite muted Q1, D-Street is confident about TCS
Despite muted Q1, D-Street is confident about TCS
Arjun-Gabriella Welcome Second Child
Arjun-Gabriella Welcome Second Child
What's So Funny, Alia-Ranveer?
What's So Funny, Alia-Ranveer?
Bawaal Review
Bawaal Review

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

PICS: India wrest control after Windies bowlers strike

PICS: India wrest control after Windies bowlers strike

Yashasvi Set These Records On Debut

Yashasvi Set These Records On Debut

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances