'This is just the start' for young batting star Jaiswal

'I trust myself. I always believe that if I give everything it can happen.'

Photograph: Yashasvi Jaiswal/Instagram

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his half-century during the fourth T20 International against the West Indies on Saturday.

Hogging the limelight with his phenomenal run in Tests and now in T20I cricket, talented Indian youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal says this is just the start and he needs to makes sure he is 'ready' for Sunday's fifth and final series-deciding T20 International against the West Indies.

Fresh from his exploits in IPL 2023, the 21-year-old left-hander made a smooth transition to Test cricket with a century on India debut and then followed it up with a half-century.



Jaiswal then grabbed his opportunity in T20I cricket with an unbeaten 84 off 51 balls -- his first fifty in second appearance in the shortest format.



"It's just the start," Jaiswal told reporters after India's nine-wicket hammering of the West Indies in Lauderhill on Saturday, to level the five-match series at 2-2.



"I want to keep doing and building on it. I'm happy today but I want to make sure that I'm ready for tomorrow also.



"It (half-century) was really special, representing India is always a proud moment. Of course, there is a lot of thought and hard work behind it. I'm so blessed and grateful that I was able to express myself today and it went off well."