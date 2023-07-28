Sensational Kuldeep and Jadeja create history in Bridgetown!

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Left-arm spin wizards Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja etched their names in cricketing history as they formed the first-ever spinning pair for India to secure a magnificent seven-wicket haul in an ODI clash on Thursday.

Facing the West Indies in the opening game of the thrilling three-match series in Bridgetown, the spin maestros delivered a masterful performance to dismantle the opposition's batting lineup.

The game witnessed an impressive display from Kuldeep Yadav, who left the Windies' batsmen bewildered with his mesmerizing spin, claiming an astonishing four-wicket haul while conceding a mere six runs in his fiery three overs. On the other hand, the ever-reliable Ravindra Jadeja showcased his all-round brilliance, taking three crucial scalps for 37 runs, adding to the duo's formidable impact.

In a dominant display of bowling, Kuldeep Yadav took charge and tore through the West Indies' batting lineup, dismantling the lower order with ease. He ultimately snared the prized wicket of Shai Hope, who battled valiantly to score 43 off 45 balls, but couldn't prevent the inevitable.

The Windies' innings came to a swift close, with the Indian bowlers proving too hot to handle, bundling them out for a mere 114 runs in just 23 overs. Alongside Kuldeep and Jadeja's heroics, Hardik Pandya, Mukesh Kumar, and Shardul Thakur contributed with one wicket each, further showcasing India's bowling depth.

In an impressive all-round performance, India secured a well-deserved five-wicket victory, with Kuldeep Yadav's magical spin and Ishan Kishan's explosive batting stealing the limelight.

"I thought it will be a seaming paradise, we are happy we got 7 wickets from our side. It was spinning a bit, and there was bounce as well. It's always good to have competition, we just try to work together," Kuldeep said after the match.