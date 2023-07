Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Captain Rohit Sharma relaxed with Head Coach Rahul Dravid and other members of the Indian cricket team and support staff team during the one day break between the first and second ODIs in Barbados on Friday, July 28. 2023.

Spotted in the photograph are Batting Coach Vikram Rathour, Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey, Fielding Coach T Dilip, Video Analyst Hari Prasad Mohan and Throwdown Specialist Daya.



'A few good men….In the Caribbean', Rohit captioned his Instagram post.