'No one is serious about World Cup'

The West Indies's six-wicket victory in the second ODI at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday, Juy 29, 2023, is the Windies first win in the format against India since December 2019.

Hardik Pandya captained the side as Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were not part of the playing XI for the second ODI.

'Rohit and Virat have been playing constant cricket, few questions need to be answered for us so they are resting in this game. They can be fresh for the third ODI,' Hardik stated, explaining the rationale for keeping the senior batters out of the ODI.

The move was panned by many fans who felt that Rohit and Virat should have played with the World Cup weeks away and few ODIs on India's schedule.