Dravid rests faith in young guns Shubman, Ishan

Dravid rests faith in young guns Shubman, Ishan

Source: PTI
July 30, 2023 18:42 IST
Ishan Kishan scored his second half-century of this series with a run-a-ball 55

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan scored his second half-century of this series with a run-a-ball 55. Photograph: BCCI/ Twitter

Head Coach Rahul Dravid is mighty impressed with yougsters Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan's performances and termed the former a vital cog of the team in all three formats of the game.

Talking about India's score in the 2nd ODI, Dravid believes the pitch was not easy for batting and they were 50-60 runs short of what could have been a winning score.

 

"We are little disappointed, we knew it was a tricky wicket, not an easy wicket to bat on. We needed to get somewhere near to 230-240, that would have been a very good and competitive score.

"But we kept losing wickets in bunches. We got a really good start, Shubman (Gill) and Ishan (Kishan) really batted well to give us a good start but we needed somebody to carry on, somebody to bat till the end. We lost wickets in the middle and probably we are 50-60 runs short."

"I won't worry so much about Shubman. He is batting really well, he looks really good. It can happen, you can't criticise people after every single game. These things can happen, it's not easy batting conditions. We needed to grind and fight it out there. Shubman is an important part of all the three formats now," he said.

"Ishan has done really well. This is third fifty in a row now counting the Test matches. He is taking the opportunities when he is given the chance. That's all we ask from young players."

