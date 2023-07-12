News
India in West Indies: 'It won't be a cakewalk for Yashasvi'

Source: ANI
July 12, 2023 18:42 IST
IMAGE: Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes it won’t be easy, but over time Yashasvi Jaiswal will do well. Photograph: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to make his Test debut as an opener against the West Indies on Wednesday at Dominica, and this opportunity could not have come at a better time.

The 21-year-old was in red-hot form during the recent IPL and is also a proven performer in the longer formats of the game.

As per the official press release during a preview show, JioCinema expert, Aakash Chopra said, “The good thing about Yashasvi Jaiswal's selection is that it's not just on the back of IPL runs. Yes, he was absolutely phenomenal and scintillating in this edition of the IPL, but then he scored a mountain of runs—truckloads of runs—in First Class cricket playing for Mumbai and West Zone.”

The former India opener added, “In fact, wherever he has played, whichever team he has represented so far, he has scored a lot of runs, and therefore, just the understanding of playing the day format, understanding the pulse of what is required of a batsman in the day format, will hold him in good stead.

 

“It won't be easy, and it won't be a cakewalk, for the simple reason that there is a gulf between First Class cricket and Test cricket when we talk about the standards. But I think Yashasvi Jaiswal, over a period of time, will really do well.”

Meanwhile, Abhinav Mukund said, “Yashasvi is one of the more impressive young players coming out of this country, and I am excited to see how he goes in Test cricket.

“I feel he will respond well. Considering the conditions with the Dukes' ball and the fact that there will be a bit of grass, I think Jaiswal will have a challenge, but I think he has the technique, skill set, and most importantly, the mindset to play Test cricket.” 

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

