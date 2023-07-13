Ashwin hails Yashasvi Jaiswal's explosive debut: 'He's the new star in the making!'

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal's composure shines bright on Test debut. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Yashasvi Jaiswal's composure shines bright on Test debutRavichandran Ashwin lauded the young debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal, describing him as a lively presence within the team. Jaiswal made his Test debut in the ongoing first match against West Indies in Dominica.

In partnership with India captain Rohit Sharma, Jaiswal showcased an impressive performance that lasted over an hour. Together, they added 80 runs, effectively reducing the first innings deficit to 70 runs by the end of the opening day.

The West Indies bowlers struggled to gain an advantage as the batsmen appeared at ease. Rohit exhibited his signature 'Nataraja' pull-shot and elegant straight drive, while Jaiswal remained composed, primarily adopting a defensive approach throughout the evening.

Ashwin enthusiastically remarked, "He even reverse swept the first ball of the last over! That's the kind of audacity you can expect from him. He possesses great vibrancy, and we hope he enjoys a successful career. On our part, we aim to foster a positive environment to support his growth," as he spoke about Jaiswal.

On the opening day, Ashwin emerged as the standout performer, outclassing the struggling West Indies batsmen. The slow and tricky pitch worked to his advantage, offering significant turn and bounce.