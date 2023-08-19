News
PIX: Bumrah back with a bang!

PIX: Bumrah back with a bang!

August 19, 2023 10:21 IST
IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah bowls during the first T20 International against Ireland in Dublin on Friday. Photograph: Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah made a winning return to international cricket after 11 months on the sidelines in a major boost to India's campaign at the home World Cup in October-November.

 

The 29-year-old missed the T20 World Cup last year and the World Test Championship final in June with a back injury that eventually required surgery.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah, who took 2/24 in four overs, was named the man of the match. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Put in charge of a second-string India team in the T20 series in Ireland, Bumrah claimed 2/24 in his comeback match to help his team clinch Friday's rain-hit opener via Duckworth-Lewis system.

"So many sessions I did at the NCA (National Cricket Academy), and played a lot of practice games, that it didn't feel like I missed out on a lot, or was doing something new," Bumrah said after the match.

"The weather was a little helpful as well. Luckily we won the toss and there was some help in the beginning."

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets in his opening over. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Having elected to field, Bumrah began with a loosener, which Andy Balbirnie hit for a four but the bowler exacted revenge with the very next ball which the batter dragged on to his stumps.

His fifth delivery also fetched him a wicket as Lorcan Tucker attempted a scoop shot but the ball ballooned up for wicketkeeper Sanju Samson to take the catch.

Being tasked with captaincy helped him overcome any nerves, said Bumrah, who was named player-of-the-match.

"Because when you are captaining, you are not thinking about yourself, you are thinking about others," he said.

"Probably that sometimes works in your favour that you are looking after everyone and your performance takes care of itself."

IMAGE: Captain Jasprit Bumrah presents debutant Rinku Singh with his maiden India cap. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The visitors can clinch the three-match series with a second successive victory in Dublin on Sunday.

India will face a sterner test in Asia Cup where they begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Pallekele on September 2.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
