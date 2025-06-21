HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Vaughan blasts Stokes for 'bizarre' call

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
June 21, 2025 10:45 IST

Vaughan astonished by Stokes' decision to bowl first on dry Headingley pitch

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Michael Vaughan said the current England team's strength is definitely its batting department and not its bowling. Photograph: England Cricket/X

Former captain Michael Vaughan is astonished by England's decision to bowl first on a dry Headingley wicket, a decision that backfired as India finished at 359 for 3 on day one of the first Test in Leeds.

Vaughan said the current England team's strength is definitely its batting department and not its bowling.

"I am an old school traditionalist. Here at Leeds, when the sun is shining, with dry weather, you bat," Vaughan told BBC Test Match Special.

 

"You look at the England side and their strength is in the batting. And there is inexperience in the bowling at the moment. Ben (Stokes) clearly had a gut feeling, and sometimes it has worked."

Vaughan's surprise stems from the fact that the conditions were hot and humid with the wicket offering hardly any assistance to the bowlers.

The decision backfired as skipper Shubman Gill (127 not out) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (101) made merry on a dry surface to power India to a commanding position.

Since Stokes became captain in 2022 with Brendon McCullum as coach, England have preferred to field first.

Stokes' decision might also have been influenced by the recent record at this ground, with the side fielding first in the last six Tests going on to win the match.

But Vaughan differs.

"You always have to pick your decisions on that moment, and not things that you did here years ago or at other times. It can't affect what the decision is today," he said.

"It was a good pitch, so it's not easy to restrict runs. Ben Stokes is still positive and he will come back tomorrow saying 'let's get seven wickets'.

"We won't know that for sure until we see Jasprit Bumrah bowl on it. He can bowl you out with anything. Until I see that, I will hold my judgement on how flat this pitch is," he added. 

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

