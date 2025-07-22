'Give it all or rest': Pathan's blunt message to Bumrah

IMAGE: Irfan Pathan believes Jasprit Bumrah needs to push himself like Ben Stokes and win games for India to maintain his status as the best in the world for a long time. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan has urged India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to put in the extra effort if the team requires it from him in the fourth Test against England in Manchester.

With India trailing 1-2 and walking into must-win territory, Bumrah is set to play his final Test in the five-match series at Old Trafford, scheduled to begin on Wednesday. India will need its premier quick to weave his magic and pave the way for restoring parity before returning to London for the final fixture.

Pathan expressed his admiration for Bumrah but acknowledged that he has to give his all and put in extra effort if the situation demands it. The former all-rounder declared that if a player isn't giving everything, then he should rest.

"I adore Bumrah; his skill is outstanding. However, I believe that when you play for India, you have to give it your all. When you talk about a five-over spell, and Root comes in, you're not bowling the sixth over — you have to give it all. Either you give everything or you rest properly. When it comes to a nation or a team, when you're playing for a team, you play for them. The team always comes first," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

In the third Test, England skipper Ben Stokes, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for his valiant effort in England's 22-run victory, bowled 44 overs — the third-most he has bowled in a Test. He scored 44 and 33 with the bat and inflicted a crucial run-out of Rishabh Pant in the first innings.

Despite workload management concerns, Stokes pushed his body and bowled a tenacious 9.2-over spell on the morning of the fifth day during England's defence of a 192-run total. In his relentless effort, he claimed the priceless wicket of India's stylish opener KL Rahul.

He didn't restrain himself — breaking the shackles with a 10-over spell after lunch, during which he ended Bumrah's resistance to seal a 2-1 series lead. In contrast, Bumrah delivered 43 overs, coming off a rest in the Edgbaston Test.

Tearaway Jofra Archer returned to the Test format after a four-year absence — a phase during which injuries plagued him. Despite being short on experience and game time, he notched up 150 kph deliveries to send shivers down Indian batters' spines. Bowling in tandem with Stokes, he claimed key wickets and finished with match figures of 5/105.

Pathan clarified that he doesn't question or doubt the amount of effort Bumrah has put in. However, he believes Bumrah needs to push himself like Stokes and win games for India to maintain his status as the best in the world for a long time.

"I'm not questioning whether he has put in effort — he has bowled his share of overs, there's no doubt about it. However, when it comes to going the extra mile for the team, you have to do that. Bumrah will remain at the top for a long time if he continues to win games regularly for India. You have to put in that extra effort when the team needs you. Ben Stokes did that, and Jofra did it after four years," he added.