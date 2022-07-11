1st ODI: Will Dhawan Open With Rohit?

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan returns to India's ODI squad and could open the batting with Captain Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Having won the T20I series against England 2-1, India will go into the ODIs with their confidence sky high. With the ICC ODI World Cup next year, this series is a curtain call for players ahead of the mega event.

It was evident from the T20Is that India's mentality, especially among the batters, had changed. There was more intent and aggression. And Rahul Dravid's wards would want to continue in the same vein in the 50 over format.

The returning Shikhar Dhawan could open with Rohit Sharma and the duo is likely to put early pressure on the English.

Virat Kohli will get an opportunity to strike some form while dropping Suryakumar Yadav will be absolute folly.

The middle order will see Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya rotating the strike while also giving the ball a few lusty blows in the death overs.

It will be prudent for India to go with the 3 seamer-2 spinner bowling combination and the in-form Ravindra Jadeja will be an automatic pick ahead of Axar Patel. Yuzvendra Chahal will be the primary spinner.

Among the seamers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will be the top picks while it will be interesting to see if either Prasidh Krishna or Shardul Thakur will get a place in the Playing XI with Hardik as the 6th bowler.

Who do YOU think should be part of India's playing XI for Tuesday's opening ODI against England at The Oval?

Please select your team from the list and do post your playing XI in the message board below.