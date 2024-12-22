News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Bowlers Prep Hard For 4th Test

Bowlers Prep Hard For 4th Test

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 22, 2024 10:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SEE: Indian bowlers go hard in the nets ahead of the Boxing Day Test. Video: BCCI/X
 

The Indian bowling attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah, bent their backs in the nets ahead on Saturday, December 21, ahead of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pacers Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Reddy and Harshit Rana hit the deck hard. The two senior bowlers, Bumrah and Siraj, also looked to have got a couple of deliveries to seam in and out.

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar were also seen rolling their arms over in the nets.

'There is no substitute for hard work. The relentless effort behind the scenes translates into success on the field. The Indian bowlers are ticking every box as we get ready for the Boxing Day Test #AUSvIND #TeamIndia,' BCCI captiioned the video tweeted on its X handle.

While the bowlers put in the hard yards, the batters also hit a few balls in the nets.

In form K L Rahul was hit on his arm during practice and was attended to by the physio but there was no BCCI statement about the extent of injury.

Jasprit Bumrah bowls in the nets

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Teen Konstas excited to face Indian challenge
Teen Konstas excited to face Indian challenge
Boxing Day Test: Jadeja says top-order needs to fire
Boxing Day Test: Jadeja says top-order needs to fire
Ashwin Passes The Baton To...
Ashwin Passes The Baton To...
Spine-Chilling Cold Grips Kashmir
Spine-Chilling Cold Grips Kashmir
Seven Indians hurt in Germany's car-ramming attack
Seven Indians hurt in Germany's car-ramming attack
PIX: Man City shocked by Villa, Arsenal thrash Palace
PIX: Man City shocked by Villa, Arsenal thrash Palace
Army ramps up ops in Jammu, to boost on civilian ties
Army ramps up ops in Jammu, to boost on civilian ties

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Injury scare for Rahul
Injury scare for Rahul
'If India's big boys step up Australia has a problem'
'If India's big boys step up Australia has a problem'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances