Bowlers Prep Hard For 4th Test

SEE: Indian bowlers go hard in the nets ahead of the Boxing Day Test. Video: BCCI/X

The Indian bowling attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah, bent their backs in the nets ahead on Saturday, December 21, ahead of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pacers Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Reddy and Harshit Rana hit the deck hard. The two senior bowlers, Bumrah and Siraj, also looked to have got a couple of deliveries to seam in and out.

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar were also seen rolling their arms over in the nets.

'There is no substitute for hard work. The relentless effort behind the scenes translates into success on the field. The Indian bowlers are ticking every box as we get ready for the Boxing Day Test #AUSvIND #TeamIndia,' BCCI captiioned the video tweeted on its X handle.

While the bowlers put in the hard yards, the batters also hit a few balls in the nets.

In form K L Rahul was hit on his arm during practice and was attended to by the physio but there was no BCCI statement about the extent of injury.