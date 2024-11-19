News
Home  » Cricket » 'Focus on...': Bumrah's message to Team India

'Focus on...': Bumrah's message to Team India

Source: ANI
November 19, 2024 20:49 IST
Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah said that Team India are banking on self-belief. Photograph: BCCI/X

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, top India pacer Jasprit Bumrah said that self-belief matters the most in any conditions.

As India tours Australia, one of the stars that will intrigue throughout the series is Bumrah.

 

Tasked with a mission to help India reach the ICC World Test Championship final for the third successive time despite a humiliating series loss to New Zealand at home, all eyes will be on the star pacer as India's 'golden arm' makes the most of the most difficult things happen, just when they look impossible.

Speaking to 7Cricket, Bumrah who would lead his side in the first Test, said that Team India are banking on self-belief and they are having the conversation in the team.

"Self-belief matters the most in any condition. That is what we are banking on and that is the conversation we are having in our team. When you focus on yourself and focus on your preparation, then that puts you in a great position and everything else will take care of itself," Bumrah said.

Source: ANI
Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

