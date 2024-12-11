Gabba Pitch Will Be Traditional: Curator

'We still prepare the pitch the exact same way every time to try and get the same good carry, pace and bounce that the Gabba is known for.'

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara ducks to avoid a bouncer during the 2021 Test in Brisbane. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

There will be no mercy for Team India as they head Brisbane for the 3rd Test.

Gabba Curator David Sandurski has brought an early Christmas present to the Aussies with the pitch expected to have more life and bounce.

Once an Aussie fortress, the Gabba has been breached twice in recent times by touring teams.

Pat Cummins and Co will return to the scene of one of their lowest ebbs, when they lost to Ajinkya Rahane's India in January 2021, costing them the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Last summer, the West Indies stunned the Aussies at the Gabba.

But it has not been lost on players that both of those matches came in the second half of January, cricket.com.au reported.

Test matches played in the early part of the Australian summer, exposes fragilities of touring players still adjusting to Australian wickets, where bounce becomes a telling factor.

Australia have lost three of the five Tests played at the Gabba after Christmas in their history, as opposed to only seven of 61 earlier in the summer.

'Different times of year definitely makes it different, it can be a slightly different pitch,' Gabba Curator Sandurski admitted on Wednesday.

'Pitches later in the season might have a bit more wear and tear while ones early in the season usually are a bit fresher and might have a bit more in them,' he said ahead of Saturday's third Test start.

'Generally speaking, we still prepare the pitch the exact same way every time to try and get the same good carry, pace and bounce that the Gabba is known for.

'We are just trying to make a traditional Gabba wicket like we do each year.'

There is also the chance of added spice in the wicket ahead of Saturday, with the series locked at 1-1.

Rain and storms are expected on Friday, December 13 (the eve of the Test) and with the top order of both teams struggling, this could spell more headaches for the openers.

Sandurski insisted the Gabba wicket was not the same that saw Australia topple South Africa inside two days two years ago.

'The aim is to be similar to that wicket where there was a good balance between bat and ball,' Sandurski said.

'Hopefully there is a bit in it for everyone.'