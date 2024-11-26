News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » 'Abhi Series Khatam Nahi Hui Hai'

'Abhi Series Khatam Nahi Hui Hai'

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 26, 2024 18:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Despite the historic win in Perth on Monday, Jasprit Bumrah will have to vacate the captaincy when Rohit Sharma returns for the Adelaide Test. Photograph: BCCI/X
 

The celebrations in the Indian dressing room after Monday's win in Perth were a sight to behold, filled with raw emotion and joy.

A heartwarming moment captured on camera was the embrace between Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, where Siraj reiterated his faith in the captain, 'I only believe Jassi bhai,' echoing his sentiments from a viral video earlier in the year.

 

Bumrah remained grounded and was also heard saying, 'Abhi series khatam nahi hui hai (the series is far from over).'

Rohit Sharma, who joined the team on Day 3 of the Test, was present to witness the historic win and shared a heartwarming moment with Virat Kohli, who returned to form with a brilliant century.

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon was seen seeking an autograph from Bumrah, further highlighting the camaraderie between the players.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
A special win, stories for my son: Bumrah
A special win, stories for my son: Bumrah
Cummins slams rift rumours: 'We're a tight unit'
Cummins slams rift rumours: 'We're a tight unit'
'That's How You Play In Australia...'
'That's How You Play In Australia...'
CT: Will Pak fans get to watch their fav Indian stars?
CT: Will Pak fans get to watch their fav Indian stars?
Chaos In Islamabad As Imran's Backers...
Chaos In Islamabad As Imran's Backers...
Chess C'ship: Gukesh draws with Liren in second game
Chess C'ship: Gukesh draws with Liren in second game
Saim hits maiden ton as Pakistan down Zimbabwe
Saim hits maiden ton as Pakistan down Zimbabwe

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
The Stumps Show Day 4: India Routs Aus
The Stumps Show Day 4: India Routs Aus
'Virat Kohli doesn't need us...'
'Virat Kohli doesn't need us...'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances