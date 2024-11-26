IMAGE: Despite the historic win in Perth on Monday, Jasprit Bumrah will have to vacate the captaincy when Rohit Sharma returns for the Adelaide Test. Photograph: BCCI/X

The celebrations in the Indian dressing room after Monday's win in Perth were a sight to behold, filled with raw emotion and joy.

A heartwarming moment captured on camera was the embrace between Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, where Siraj reiterated his faith in the captain, 'I only believe Jassi bhai,' echoing his sentiments from a viral video earlier in the year.

Bumrah remained grounded and was also heard saying, 'Abhi series khatam nahi hui hai (the series is far from over).'

Rohit Sharma, who joined the team on Day 3 of the Test, was present to witness the historic win and shared a heartwarming moment with Virat Kohli, who returned to form with a brilliant century.

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon was seen seeking an autograph from Bumrah, further highlighting the camaraderie between the players.