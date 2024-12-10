News
Maharaj helps South Africa record 50th Test win by...

Maharaj helps South Africa record 50th Test win by...

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: December 10, 2024 12:33 IST


Keshav Maharaj

IMAGE: Keshav Maharaj starred for South Africa with a five-wicket haul. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

South Africa's seasoned spinner Keshav Maharaj has established himself as one of the most deadliest bowlers for the Proteas in the fourth innings of a Test match after his match-winning spell in the second match against Sri Lanka on Monday.

The left-arm orthodox spinner spun Sri Lanka out of the game with a five-wicket haul to secure a series whitewash for South Africa over the Asian side.

 

This was Maharaj's fourth five-wicket haul in the 4th innings of a Test match, only one short of legendary Dale Steyn's tally of five. He has now drawn level with Hugh Tayfield, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada for four five-wicket hauls in the 4th innings.

Overall, in 25 matches Maharaj has picked up 59 wickets, averaging 17.76 with a bowling strike rate of 35.5. His magical spell helped South Africa seal a thumping 109-run victory over Sri Lanka, completing a 2-0 series whitewash.

SA beat Sri Lanka by 109 runs in Gqeberha

This is SA's 50th Test Victory by a 100+ runs in Test Cricket.

400+ 1

300+ 13

200+ 14

100+ 22

Wins At Home 37

Wins Away  13

Heading into the final day of the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka, the match hung in the balance. Sri Lanka needed 143 runs to level the series, while South Africa stood just five wickets away from a clean sweep.

However, Sri Lanka failed to overcome the spirited bowling display from South African bowlers and ended up suffering a series defeat against the Proteas.

Following the victory, South Africa climbed to the top of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings with a point percentage of 63.33 per cent and dethroned Australia.
With South Africa at the top, they have fortified their chances of making it into the WTC final next year in London.

India, who recently suffered an emphatic 10-wicket defeat in Adelaide against Australia slipped to the third spot with a points percentage of 57.29 per cent. Australia sit in the second spot with a points percentage of 60.71 per cent.

REDIFF CRICKET
