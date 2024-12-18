Rohit is out of form but not out of confidence

'For a person like me, it's all about how I feel in my mind, what kind of prep I'm having before each game, and how I'm feeling about myself.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma speaks to the media at the post match press conference. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Rohit Sharma is the first to admit that his recent batting form has been below par but he continues to "feel good" about his game, providing him hope for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rohit, who did not play the series opener in Perth due to the birth of his second child, has managed scores of 3, 6 and 10 on the tour. His return to the middle-order after six years to accommodate KL Rahul at the top has made the task even more challenging for him.

Following the drawn Test at the Gabba, Rohit made an honest assessment of his batting Down Under.

"I have not batted well. There's no harm in accepting that. But I know what's in my mind, how I'm preparing myself. All those boxes are very much ticked. It's just about spending as much time as possible, which I'm pretty sure I'm just there," Rohit said in the post match press conference.

"As long as my mind, my body, my feet are moving well, I'm pretty happy with how things are panning out for me. Sometimes those numbers can tell you that it's been a while since he's got big runs.

"But for a person like me, it's all about how I feel in my mind, what kind of prep I'm having before each game, and how I'm feeling about myself. That's the most important thing. And I'm feeling good about myself, to be honest. Runs are obviously not showing that, but inside it's a different feeling," he said.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma also spoke emotionally about teammates Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara who have been out of favour from the Indian cricket team. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin announced his international retirement on Wednesday, and when asked how it feels to lose long-time teammates one after the other, Rohit said players coming and going is part of the game at the highest level and he remains in touch with majority of them.

"We have played so much together. When these guys keep leaving, you do miss them. We are always friends. What can we do (if they retire or are not part of team)... We are not together on tours but we keep meeting.

"I keep meeting Ajinkya (Rahane) as he stays in Bombay. (Cheteshwar) Pujara likes to hide in Rajkot, we don't meet often but we do at times. Ashwin also, he will be with you guys. I am sure we will keep meeting," he said on a lighter note, already predicting a bright future for Ashwin in the media.

Rahane and Pujara, heroes of the previous Australia tour, remain active cricketers and are regulars in the domestic cricket.

Known for speaking from his heart, Rohit soon realised that he might have put himself in trouble by talking about Rahane and Pujara who last played for India in 2023.

"By the way Rahane has not retired. Tum marwaoge yaar (you will put me in trouble by asking such questions). Even Pujara has not retired. They both can come back."