'I’ve enjoyed every bit of the journey with you, Ash'

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli bid his colleague Ravichandran Ashwin an emotional farewell in a post on social media.

Under Kohli, Ashwin played 55 Tests and took a massive 293 wickets at an average of 22.13.