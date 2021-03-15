India fined for slow over-rate in 2nd T20I vs England

March 15, 2021 18:01 IST

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

India have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the second T20I in Ahmedabad, the International Cricket Council said on Monday.

ICC match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.



"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," ICC said in a media release.



India beat England by seven wickets in Sunday's second T20 International in Ahmedabad, to level the five-match series at 1-1.



India captain Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.



On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and KN Ananthapadmanabhan, and third umpire Virender Sharma levelled the charge.