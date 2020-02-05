News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India fined again after slow over-rate in Hamilton ODI

India fined again after slow over-rate in Hamilton ODI

February 05, 2020 20:33 IST

India's players celebrate the dismissal Henry Nicholls in the first ODI against New Zealand, at Seddon Park

IMAGE: India's players celebrate the dismissal Henry Nicholls in the first ODI against New Zealand, at Seddon Park, in Hamilton, on Wednesday. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

The Indian cricket team was fined for slow over-rate for the third successive match after it was four overs short of the target in the opening One Day International against New Zealand, in Hamilton, on Wednesday.

 

India lost the match by four wickets, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees fined India’s players 80 per cent of their match fee after the team was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

"Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," read a statement from the ICC.

On-field umpires Shaun Haig and Langton Rusere, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth umpire Chris Brown levelled the charges.

 Earlier, the Indian team was docked 40 per cent and 20 per cent of its match fee for slow over-rate in the fourth and fifth T20 Internationals against New Zealand on February 1 and February 3 respectively.

AGENCIES
