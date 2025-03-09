HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India enter Masters League semis with win over Windies

March 09, 2025 12:29 IST

India's players celebrate the fall of a West Indies wicket during the International Masters League 2025 match in Raipur on Saturday night.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate the fall of a West Indies wicket during the International Masters League 2025 match in Raipur on Saturday night. Photograph: imlt20/X

India defeated the West Indies by seven runs to enter the semi-finals of the International Masters League 2025 in Raipur on Saturday night.

The home side rode on Stuart Binny's three-wicket burst and a smart final over from Irfan Pathan to get over the line in the high-scoring thriller.

 

The stage was set for a nostalgic showdown, rekindling one of cricket's most legendary rivalries -- Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara. But the Indian legend was rested.

India Masters set the tone with a commanding batting display, spearheaded by blistering half-centuries from Ambati Rayudu (63) and Saurabh Tiwary (60), before stand-in skipper Yuvraj Singh's late-order fireworks propelled them to an imposing 253 for 3 after winning the toss

In response, West Indies Masters matched India's aggression with an explosive start.

Dwayne Smith (79) and William Perkins (52) launched a fierce counterattack, slamming destructive fifties and forging a menacing 121-run opening stand.

But just when the visitors looked in control, Binny's introduction turned the tide; his crucial breakthroughs derailed the chase, steering India Masters to a memorable victory, restricting West Indies Masters to 246 for 6. 

Brief scores:

India Masters: 253 for 3 (Ambati Rayudu 63, Saurabh Tiwary 60, Yuvraj Singh 49 not out, Gurkeerat Singh Mann 46) beat West Indies Masters 246 for 6 (Dwayne Smith 79, William Perkins 52, Lendl Simmons 38; Stuart Binny 3/13, Pawan Negi 2/27) by 7 runs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
