News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Turning Point: Stokes's dismissal

Turning Point: Stokes's dismissal

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
March 29, 2021 09:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ben Stoles puts in a dive to survive a run-out

IMAGE: Ben Stoles survives a run-out. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI
 

Ben Stokes was found wanting during the 3rd ODI in Pune on Sunday.

After India posted 330, it looked like England would steer to victory having chased down 337 in the second ODI on Friday.

But there was no repeat of it as England were tottering at 14 for 1 in the first over.

When Stokes came in to bat at No 3 in the second over, he got off the mark with a boundary -- a cut through square for a four.

Although the England all-rounder was not at his fluent best, he found the boundaries while picking singles.

Stokes got a reprieve when Hardik Pandya dropped a catch when he was on 15 and survived a run-out on 24.

Save for a six and a few runs off singles, Stokes could not make the most of the two lives.

Unlike on Friday, Stokes's batting was not as free flowing. He was not allowed too many freebies and that cost him and England dearly.

Had Stokes scored quicker and hung around longer, the script could have read differently for the world champions.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Kohli surprised Shardul was not man-of-match in 3rd ODI
Kohli surprised Shardul was not man-of-match in 3rd ODI
Gavaskar lauds Pant for his display with the bat
Gavaskar lauds Pant for his display with the bat
Fit-again Shami gears up for IPL
Fit-again Shami gears up for IPL
EPS turns emotional, says God will punish Raja
EPS turns emotional, says God will punish Raja
Mamata goes all out to win over Nandigram voters
Mamata goes all out to win over Nandigram voters
Returning Bhuvi has Test cricket on his mind
Returning Bhuvi has Test cricket on his mind
Kohli surprised Shardul was not man-of-match in 3rd ODI
Kohli surprised Shardul was not man-of-match in 3rd ODI

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

PIX: Thakur, Bhuvi fashion ODI series win over England

PIX: Thakur, Bhuvi fashion ODI series win over England

PHOTOS: India vs England, 3rd ODI

PHOTOS: India vs England, 3rd ODI

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use