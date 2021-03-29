Turning Point: Stokes's dismissal

March 29, 2021 09:42 IST

IMAGE: Ben Stoles survives a run-out. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI

Ben Stokes was found wanting during the 3rd ODI in Pune on Sunday.

After India posted 330, it looked like England would steer to victory having chased down 337 in the second ODI on Friday.

But there was no repeat of it as England were tottering at 14 for 1 in the first over.

When Stokes came in to bat at No 3 in the second over, he got off the mark with a boundary -- a cut through square for a four.

Although the England all-rounder was not at his fluent best, he found the boundaries while picking singles.

Stokes got a reprieve when Hardik Pandya dropped a catch when he was on 15 and survived a run-out on 24.

Save for a six and a few runs off singles, Stokes could not make the most of the two lives.

Unlike on Friday, Stokes's batting was not as free flowing. He was not allowed too many freebies and that cost him and England dearly.

Had Stokes scored quicker and hung around longer, the script could have read differently for the world champions.