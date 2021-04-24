News
India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy bereaved

India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy bereaved

Source: PTI
April 24, 2021 22:31 IST
Veda Krishnamurthy

IMAGE: Veda Krishnamurthy. Photograph: BCCI

India women’s team cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's mother, Cheluvambda Devi, passed away due to COVID-19 on Saturday.

 

The Bengaluru-based cricketer tweeted about her mother's demise.

"Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!," Veda wrote.

Veda has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20s.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Sachin@48 'You gave us a lifetime of memories!'
Kohli vs Dhoni as table toppers RCB take on CSK
Chennai pitch in focus as Delhi clash against SRH
IPL PICS: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
IAF brings 4 cryogenic oxygen tanks from Singapore
Serum Institute defends Covishield pricing amid row
Provide spare oxygen for Delhi: Kejriwal to all CMs
IPL PICS: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Gavaskar heaps praise on India head coach Shastri

