IPL PICS: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Last updated on: April 24, 2021 22:33 IST

Images from the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, in Mumbai, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals pacer Chris Morris celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shivam Mavi during the IPL match, in Mumbai, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Chris Morris was effective at the death yet again as Rajasthan Royals restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to 133 for 9 in the Indian Premier League match, at the Wankhede stadium, in Mumbai, on Saturday.

The most expensive buy in IPL history at Rs 16.25 crore (Rs 162.5 million), the South African pacer proved his worth with a four-wicket haul as Rajasthan's bowlers turned in a clinical display to stifle the Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen with clever change of pace.

He finished with figures of 4-1-23-4, even as Jaydev Unadkat (1/25), Chetan Sakariya (1/31) and Mustafizur Rahman (1/22), the other pacers, did well to check the flow of runs.

Nitish Rana (22), Rahul Tripathi (36 off 26), Dinesh Karthik (25) battled gamely after the loss of early wickets to enable the Knight Riders put up a fighting total.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler runs out KKR opener Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders opened with Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill, while Jaydev Unadkat, who returned to the team, got the bowling underway for Rajasthan Royals.

The pair did well and raised hopes of KKR making a good start as they raised 23 runs after the first five overs. However, a run-out ended the partnership.

Gill attempted a quick single on the off-side off Mustafizur Rahman’s fourth delivery in the sixth over, but Jos Buttler did well field the ball and strike a direct underarm hit from the covers with one stump to aim at. Gill was out for 11.

KKR lost an early wicket before ending the first six overs with just 25 on the board.

IMAGE: Chetan Sakariya celebrates after dismissing Nitish Rana. Photograph: BCCI

Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya, who sent down the second over, returned to the attack in the ninth and struck with his first delivery.

Rana, who got a start, threw it away after playing 25 balls. He slashed hard and saw the top-edge go to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, who took the offering over his head.

Rana was out for 22 off 25 balls, which included a four and six. KKR were 45-2 in the ninth over.

Sunil Narine was promoted to No 4 with the hope of him scoring a few boundaries to break the shackles. He got going immediately, lofting the first ball he faced from Unadkat over the off-side for a four, but, going for another one off the fifth, he perished, caught by Jaiswal, who ran in from fine leg, dived forward and pulled off a stunning catch.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal takes the catch to dismiss Sunil Narine. Photograph: BCCI

Narine scored 6 off 7 balls as KKR were 55-3 at the half-way mark.

It got worse when captain Eoin Morgan was run-out for a duck without facing a delivery.

Rahul Tripathi hit a full delivery from Chris Morris straight back and it gbagged four wicket ot deflected by non-striker Morgan’s bat. There was a huge misunderstanding as Tripathi took off for a run and so did Morgan. The ball rolled close to Morris, who calmly broke the stumps at the non-striker's end. Morgan was unable to make his crease after a late no from Tripathi.

IMAGE: Chris Morris runs out Eoin Morgan. Photograph: BCCI

KKR’s top order failed again and they were reeling at 61 for 4 in the 11th over.

Dinesh Karthik, who replaced Morgan, and Tripathi hit some useful boundaries before Mustafizur, who returned for his third over, ended Tripathi’s gallant fight.

Tripathi failed to read a slower delivery from Mustafizur and hit him high towards deep square leg, where Riyan Parag took the skier comfortably.

Tripathi was out for 36 off 26 balls, including a four and 2 sixes, and KKR were 94 for 5 in the 16th over.

Andre Russell, brought up KKR’s 100 with a single, before hitting Morris for a six off the second delivery of the 18th over. But the South African had the last laugh, dismissing the West Indian with his fourth delivery, caught by David Miller on the long-on boundary.

Russell was out for 9 off 7 and KKR down to 117 for 6.

IMAGE: Rahul Tripathi hits a boundary during his 26-ball 36. Photograph: BCCI

Morris struck again with the last delivery of the 18th over, this time ending the fight of a well-set Karthik, who went big only to see Sakariya time his leap to perfection in the covers and pull off a stunning catch.

Karthik was out for 25 off 24 balls, including 4 fours.

Morris picked his third wicket, dismissing Pat Cummins in the 20th over.

He was hit for a six by the Aussie off the first ball, but perished off the next, caught by Parag at deep mid-wicket for 10 off 6 balls.

Morris went on to finish with four wickets after dismissing Shivam Mavi with the last delivery of the innings as KKR were restricted to 133 for 9.

His figures at the end read: 4-1-23-4, as KKR lost five wickets for 40 runs in the last five overs.