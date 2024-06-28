News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India break multiple Test records on Day 1 vs SA

India break multiple Test records on Day 1 vs SA

Source: PTI
June 28, 2024 19:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma recorded the second-highest partnership for any wicket in Women's Test cricket. Photograph: BCCI Women's / X

Shafali Verma, the young Indian opener, stole the show on the opening day of the one-off women's Test against South Africa, smashing a record-breaking double century. Her heroics propelled India to a mammoth 525 for 4, the highest-ever single-day total in women's Test cricket.

Verma's knock of 205 runs came off just 194 balls, surpassing the previous record held by Australia's Annabel Sutherland (248 balls). This feat also makes her only the second Indian woman after Mithali Raj to achieve a double century in Tests. Raj scored her 214 runs in 2002.

IMAGE: Shafali Verma celebrates following her double century, a fantastic knock which included 23 fours and 8 sixes. Photograph: BCCI Women's / X

Verma's knock wasn't the only highlight. Her opening partnership with Smriti Mandhana (149) laid the foundation for India's dominance. Together, they stitched up a colossal 292-run stand, the highest partnership for any wicket in women's Test history (second-highest overall). This partnership eclipsed the 89-year record for most runs scored in a single day of a women's Test by a staggering 94 runs.

 

While Verma anchored the innings with her power-hitting (23 boundaries, 8 sixes), Mandhana provided valuable support. Both batters capitalized on the inexperienced South African bowling attack and the flat pitch at Chepauk. Centuries from both openers put India firmly in control.

IMAGE: Shafali Verma celebrates following her double century, a fantastic knock which included 23 fours and 8 sixes. Photograph: BCCI Women's / X

Mandhana's dismissal didn't slow down the run flow. Though Shafali Verma departed shortly after reaching her double century (run out), partnerships with Jemimah Rodrigues (55) and Richa Ghosh (43*) ensured the scoreboard kept ticking. India eventually became the first team to cross the 500-run mark in a single day of a women's Test match.

With a dominant batting display, India has put themselves in a commanding position. The inexperienced South African bowling attack now faces a daunting task of restricting the hosts and potentially chasing down a mammoth total.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Dravid downplays broadcaster's #DoItForDravid trends
Dravid downplays broadcaster's #DoItForDravid trends
Dada: 'Kohli is institution for Indian cricket'
Dada: 'Kohli is institution for Indian cricket'
Good byes from Rohit, Virat expected post T20 WC
Good byes from Rohit, Virat expected post T20 WC
Will India Make This One Big Change?
Will India Make This One Big Change?
Cabbie dead, 6 injured as Delhi airport roof collapses
Cabbie dead, 6 injured as Delhi airport roof collapses
Nagal set to make maiden appearance at Wimbledon
Nagal set to make maiden appearance at Wimbledon
Dada: 'Kohli is institution for Indian cricket'
Dada: 'Kohli is institution for Indian cricket'

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Shafali blazes fastest double ton in Test Cricket!

Shafali blazes fastest double ton in Test Cricket!

T20 WC Final: Five key contests in the title decider

T20 WC Final: Five key contests in the title decider

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances