Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli & Co perform 'fun drill'

Kohli & Co perform 'fun drill'

By Rediff Cricket
December 15, 2020 20:11 IST
A video grab of the drill

The much-awaited opening Test in Adelaide is only hours away and the Indian team has upped the tempo in training.

Here's proof.

 

 

The Indians hit the ground running and indulged in some fun drills before hitting the nets on Tuesday.

A video of the players performing the drill was tweeted by the BCCI.

'Fun drill anyone? Sample that to get your batteries charged before a solid net session,' BCCI tweeted

The purpose of the exercise? To imbibe team bonding as India look to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy having won the series 2-1 in 2018-2019 Down Under.

Rediff Cricket
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

India vs Aus: 1st Test: Who will win?

India vs Aus: 1st Test: Who will win?

Select Team: Should India pick Pant for 1st Test?

Select Team: Should India pick Pant for 1st Test?

