India vs Aus: 1st Test: Who will win?

December 15, 2020 19:09 IST

India enters the final leg of the Australia tour with the first Test at Adelaide on December 17. The day-night Test begins at 0930 IST.

IMAGE: The Indian team after winning the Twenty20 International series against Australia, Sydney Cricket Ground, December 8, 2020. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Australia won the One Day International series by 2 games to 1.

India responded well in the T20 series with Virat Kohli's team winning 2 of the 3 games played.

The first Test at Adelaide will be played with a pink ball.

So who will win the first Test? Tim Paine's Australians?

Or will the Indian team give Captain Kohli a going away gift before he boards the flight for Mumbai to be with his wife for the birth of their first child?

Time to vote, guys!