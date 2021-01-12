Ashwin reacts to wife's tweet with 'instant tears'

January 12, 2021 08:45 IST

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin was hit on the ribs, but carried on heroically to score an unbeaten 39 off 128 balls and ensure an Indian fightback that has impressed the cricketing world. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

On Monday, Ravichandran Ashwin showed what he could do with the bat.

Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari negotiated not only the Australian fast bowlers and off-spinner Nathan Lyon, but the non-stop sledging throughout the last session and Steve Smith's uncricketing conduct, to draw the SCG Test.

Prithi Narayanan tweeted that her husband was battling a terrible back injury throughout the final day's play.

'The man went to bed last night with a terrible back tweak and in unbelievable pain. He could not stand up straight when he woke up this morning. Could not bend down to tie his shoe laces. I am amazed at what @ashwinravi99 pulled off today,' Prithi noted,

Ashwin, who stayed unbeaten on 39 off 128 deliveries, responded to his wife's tweet by saying that it brought him to tears and thanked her for being there with him.

'Instant tears!!' Ashwin tweeted, adding a crying emoji. 'Thanks for being there with me through all this.'

Earlier on Monday, Prithi had tweeted: 'Nobody move. I have stayed put in the same spot for hours with 2 kids. You can do it for 1 more hour. Go India!'

After Ashwin was hit on the ribs, she tweeted: 'Vaangikko (Take it).'

Also, she was wondering if Ashwin had told Vihari, who was in total pain, 'Aadu Mama Aadu (Play my friend, play).'

When Australian Captain Tim Paine was sledging, Prithi tweeted: 'Just Imagine it is Aadhya crying non stop at 3 am and ignore.' Aadhya is Prithi and Ashwin's younger daughter, all of four years old.

Thanking everyone, Ashwin tweeted on Monday evening: 'Doesn't matter if you are bruised and battered, just hang in there and you will have an opportunity to fight another day!! Test cricket teaches you life!! #SydneyTest. A big thanks to my team and well wishers.'