Rediff.com  » Cricket » India aims for consistency, not 'unbeatable' status

India aims for consistency, not 'unbeatable' status

Source: PTI
January 24, 2024 13:27 IST
I don't think we are unbeatable, need to play good cricket: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: India have remained unbeaten at home for past 12 years. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

India might be an indomitable force at home, but captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said he wouldn't want to label themselves as "unbeatable" and they need to play consistent cricket to trump England in the five-match series.

The first Test between India and England will start in Hyderabad from Thursday, and Rohit said his primary focus is the strategies of his side.

 

India have remained unbeaten at home for past 12 years and the last team to beat the hosts in their own backyard was England under Alastair Cook, back in 2012.

"I don't think we are unbeatable. We don't want to think like that. But whatever past records that we have over the last decade or so, do not guarantee that we will come out on top in this series. We have to play well to win this series," said Rohit during his pre-match press meet here on Wednesday.

Rohit also said the win over South Africa in the second Test at Cape Town has given the side a lot of confidence ahead of the series against England.

"The Cape Town win was good but this match is in Hyderabad. It is different conditions, different opposition. But yeah, that win has given us a lot of confidence and we can take that into this series," said Rohit.

Source: PTI
