News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India 'A' vs England Lions end in thrilling draw

India 'A' vs England Lions end in thrilling draw

Source: PTI
January 14, 2024 00:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rajat Patidar

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rajat Patidar/Instagram

Rajat Patidar hit a commendable 111 but Sarfaraz Khan missed out on a hundred by just four runs as India A and England Lions played out a draw in the two-day warm-up match, in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The Indians resumed the day at 123 for one and lost Pradosh Paul (21) at 130 before Patidar and Sarfaraz (96) put on a 70-run stand for the third wicket.

The partnership ended when Callum Parkinson removed Patidar, who hit 18 fours and a six.

Sarfaraz then joined hands with KS Bharat (64) and put on a brilliant 121-run partnership to allow India to take a healthy lead.

 

The stand was eventually ended by Dan Mousley, who got rid of Bharat at 331, followed by Jack Carson dismissing Sarfaraz 10 runs later.

The Indians came up with another effective 50-plus-run partnership, as Dhruv Jurel (50), who earned his maiden India Test call-up on Friday night, tagged along with Manav Suthar (26) for a 57-run stand.

Jurel became the sixth wicket to fall for the side at 398, as India A lost a couple more wickets to end the day at 437 for eight, earning a lead of 229.

For the Lions, Parkinson and Carson grabbed a couple of wickets each, while Mousley was economical.

Earlier, opting to bat first, the visitors were dismissed for 233, with Mousley (60) being their top scorer.

For the Indians, Manav Suthar was the star with the ball, with figures of three for 45, whereas Tushar Deshpande turned out to be the most economical one for the side.

The two teams will now clash in three unofficial four-day Tests starting Wednesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Shivam Dube sees IPL as gateway to T20 WC
How Shivam Dube sees IPL as gateway to T20 WC
Novak opens up on texting Kohli, admiring his career
Novak opens up on texting Kohli, admiring his career
Yuvraj set to mentor Team India?
Yuvraj set to mentor Team India?
Indore T20I will be make or break for Shubman Gill
Indore T20I will be make or break for Shubman Gill
Nitish's name was proposed for INDIA convener, but...
Nitish's name was proposed for INDIA convener, but...
Kohli returns as India aim series win vs Afghanistan
Kohli returns as India aim series win vs Afghanistan
How Shivam Dube sees IPL as gateway to T20 WC
How Shivam Dube sees IPL as gateway to T20 WC

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Indore T20I will be make or break for Shubman Gill

Indore T20I will be make or break for Shubman Gill

Kohli returns as India aim series win vs Afghanistan

Kohli returns as India aim series win vs Afghanistan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances