News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Wicket should be credited to Bishnoi: Avesh on flying catch

Wicket should be credited to Bishnoi: Avesh on flying catch

Source: PTI
July 11, 2024 15:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's Ravi Bishnoi takes a blinder at backward point to dismiss Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett in the 3rd T20i in Harare, on Wednesday

IMAGE: A screengrab of India's Ravi Bishnoi taking a blinder at backward point to dismiss Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett in the 3rd T20I in Harare, on Wednesday. Photograph: X

Ravi Bishnoi's fielding has always had a touch of athleticism but he took it to a different plane in the third T20I against Zimbabwe when he leapt to pluck a screamer off Avesh Khan to dismiss Brian Bennett.

India defeated Zimbabwe by 23 runs on Wednesday to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series but the talk in the dressing room was Bishnoi's astonishing catch to dismiss the Zimbabwe top-order batter, reducing the hosts to 19 for 3 in the fourth over.

 

"When he took the catch, I don't think he got the reaction time. I also did not get the reaction time (to see what happened). I was, in fact, shocked how he took that catch," said Avesh, who took two wickets as India restricted Zimbabwe to 159/6 in the chase of 182.

Avesh added that the wicket should be credited to Bishnoi's account for the sheer effort.

"He is a good fielder, works a lot on his fielding. The catch that he took, the scoreboard will show that it was taken by me, but it should be credited to his (Bishnoi's) account," added Avesh in a video posted by BCCI.

India skipper Shubman Gill said it was a truly amazing effort from Bishnoi and showed that the leg-spinner was enjoying his fielding.

"Very happy with the team's win to go 2-1 up in the series and the catch that Bishi (Bishnoi) took was absolutely remarkable. It was truly delightful to watch.

"Cricket is definitely a team sport and it's more so a team sport when you're fielding. So, it's very important to have fun when you are fielding. If you are having fun then you are always in the game," added the captain.

India's players celebrate a wicket of Brian Bennett

IMAGE: India's players celebrate with Ravi Bishnoi after taking the catch. Photograph: BCCI/X

Washington Sundar said he had the best view of the catch as he was positioned at mid-on.

"It was a great opportunity for me to stand at mid-on and have a clear view of whatever happened throughout the catch... and throughout that particular ball. It (ball) went at rocket speed and Bishnoi... that rocket speed was there (he also displayed rocket speed)," said Sundar.

Bishnoi himself was humble about the catch, saying he had been doing more fielding drills.

"Yes, it felt good, We were talking about fielding for the last 2-3 days, how to improve my fielding even more. It's a new normal for me to take the catch off Avesh's bowling.

"As long as we don't make that effort to take the catch we won't know if it is near or far. So, I push myself to be as close to the catch as possible," added Bishnoi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Liverpool's Nunez clashes with Colombia fans
SEE: Liverpool's Nunez clashes with Colombia fans
Pacer Afridi 'misbehaved' with coaches during T20 WC?
Pacer Afridi 'misbehaved' with coaches during T20 WC?
Starc slams T20 World Cup scheduling
Starc slams T20 World Cup scheduling
Row over Shivaji's 'wagh nakh'; Maha minister clarifies
Row over Shivaji's 'wagh nakh'; Maha minister clarifies
How to get a PhD scholarship at King's College, London
How to get a PhD scholarship at King's College, London
Pacer Afridi 'misbehaved' with coaches during T20 WC?
Pacer Afridi 'misbehaved' with coaches during T20 WC?
Sarfira Review
Sarfira Review

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Mr & Mrs Dhoni steal show at Ambani's Pooja ceremony

Mr & Mrs Dhoni steal show at Ambani's Pooja ceremony

Columbia's James Rodriguez breaks Messi's record

Columbia's James Rodriguez breaks Messi's record

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances