News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » In form Hendricks sees SA down Ireland

In form Hendricks sees SA down Ireland

August 04, 2022 09:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

South Africa's Reeza Hendricks bats while scoring his 4th consecutive half-century at Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, Britain, on Wednesday

IMAGE: South Africa's Reeza Hendricks bats while scoring his 4th consecutive half-century at Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, Britain, on Wednesday. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Action Images via Reuters

South Africa opener Reeza Hendricks scored a fourth successive Twenty20 International half-century on Wednesday to help his side to a 21-run victory over Ireland.

Hendricks struck 10 fours and a six in his 74 from 53 balls as South Africa, who had elected to bat, posted 211 for five in their 20 overs. It follows his three half-centuries in the 2-1 series win over England last week.

 

Ireland were in the chase until the 17th over of their innings after an excellent 78 from 38 balls by Lorcan Tucker, who put on 86 for the sixth wicket with George Dockrell (43 from 28 balls).

But when those two fell in consecutive deliveries, their effort fizzled out as they ended on 190 for nine, with spinners Keshav Maharaj (2-29) and Tabraiz Shamsi (2-37) the pick of the South African bowlers.

South Africa’s batting innings was also boosted by a superb 56 from 27 balls from Aiden Markram as he struck five sixes on the small County Ground, while new find Tristan Stubbs blasted a breezy 24 off 11.

The second and final match will be played at the same venue on Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Suryakumar closes in on top spot in ICC T20I rankings
Suryakumar closes in on top spot in ICC T20I rankings
Hardik credits Rohit-Dravid for India's success in WI
Hardik credits Rohit-Dravid for India's success in WI
After brilliant knock, SKY talks about his innings
After brilliant knock, SKY talks about his innings
Take This AMAZING Bollywood Quiz
Take This AMAZING Bollywood Quiz
Can India Fight A Three-Front War?
Can India Fight A Three-Front War?
CWG: India's schedule on Thursday, August 4
CWG: India's schedule on Thursday, August 4
Don't Miss! Trendy Make-up Tips
Don't Miss! Trendy Make-up Tips

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

CWG Cricket: India rout Barbados to enter semis

CWG Cricket: India rout Barbados to enter semis

What PT Usha said in her maiden speech in Rajya Sabha

What PT Usha said in her maiden speech in Rajya Sabha

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances