Important that people practice social distancing: Yuvraj

April 07, 2020 21:50 IST

'I am getting the feeling that people in Delhi are losing patience.'

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh said that everyone in the country should follow social distancing as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.



He also urged all Indians to do everything possible to keep their immune system healthy which will help them fight the dreaded virus.

"I am getting the feeling that people in Delhi are losing patience. I would like to tell them that it is a matter of time. It is important that people practice social distancing. They should know how to keep their immune system better. People should look to focus on themselves," Yuvraj said during an Instagram Live session with former India team-mate Rohit Sharma, on Tuesday.



"It is just like voting. You cannot think, what will happen if I do not do my duty. It is just about patience. Everyone needs to look at it individually," he added.



The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has climbed to 4789, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.