I'm ready to play T20Is for India, says Bhajji

May 25, 2020 09:34 IST

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh is the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the IPL with an economy rate of just more than seven runs per over. Photograph: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Ace spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that he is fit and ready to play T20I cricket for India.

The off-spinner had last played for India in 2016 in a T20I game in the Asia Cup.

"I am ready. If I can bowl well in IPL, which is a very difficult tournament for bowlers because the grounds are smaller, and all the top players in world cricket play in the IPL. It is very challenging to bowl against them and if you can do well against them in IPL, you can do well in international cricket. I have bowled predominantly in the powerplay and middle overs and got wickets," ESPNCricinfo quoted Harbhajan as saying.

"In international cricket, not all teams have quality players like IPL teams, where every team has a top-six which is good. Yes, Australia, England, India have all got very good batting line-ups," Harbhajan said.

"But if I can get Johnny Bairstow and David Warner in IPL, don't you think I can get them in international cricket? But it is not in my hands. No one comes and talks to you in this present Indian set-up," he added.

Harbhajan has represented Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League.

The off-spinner is the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the IPL with an economy rate of just more than seven runs per over.

Harbhajan played for Mumbai for ten seasons, and then after that, he was picked up by CSK for his base price of INR 2 crore.

In the 2019 IPL, he scalped 16 wickets from 11 matches at an economy of 7.09.