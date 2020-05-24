News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Tendulkar's guidance has helped Shaw

How Tendulkar's guidance has helped Shaw

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 24, 2020 23:18 IST
'It's been a great journey for me under the guidance of Sachin Sir.'

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar with Prithvi Shaw during a training session. Photograph: Prithvi Shaw/Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar in numerous interactions with him has spoken more about mental aspects of batting rather than technical ones, said young opener Prithvi Shaw.

 

"I was eight years old when I met Sachin Sir and since that time, he is my mentor and I have learnt a lot of things from him (ranging) from on the field what you have to do (to) off the field, discipline, and everything," Shaw said during an Instagram Live chat with his employers Indian Oil.

Shaw feels privileged that Tendulkar even now from his busy schedule takes time out to watch him practice.

"Now also whenever I go for practice, if Sachin Sir is there to watch me, he will talk, not much technically but mentally more… so it's been a great journey for me under the guidance of Sachin Sir and lot of coaches," added Shaw, who made a hundred on his Test debut versus West Indies at Rajkot.

After a blistering debut, Shaw went into exile for a while, first with an injury during the team's tour to Australia and later due to the doping ban.

Recently, Tendulkar had said that he had spoken to Shaw about life on and off the pitch.

"It's true. I have had a number of interactions over the years with Prithvi. He is a very talented player and I am happy to help him. I spoke to him about cricket and also life beyond cricket field,” Tendulkar had stated.

Shaw also revealed that he was a ball boy in the Brabourne Test in Mumbai against Sri Lanka in December 2009, in which Virender Sehwag had smashed a brilliant 293.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
