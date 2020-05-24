It will have a huge impact if IPL returns: Dhawan

Source:

Edited By:

May 24, 2020 17:24 IST

'Obviously, we are going to miss playing in front of a huge crowd if tournaments take place behind closed doors, the fans bring their own charm and aura.'

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan in action during the IPL last year. Photograph: BCCI

India opener Shikhar Dhawan said the players will miss playing in front of huge crowds if international matches are held behind closed doors in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Obviously, we are going to miss playing in front of a huge crowd if tournaments take place behind closed doors, the fans bring their own charm and aura. But at the same time it would be an opportunity as we have been sitting at our homes for two months now," Dhawan said during an Instagram live chat with former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews.



"Once we go back, we all will be very hungry to play and perform for our teams, it is going to be good fun, at the end of the day, when we are playing, it is always a good feeling," he added.



The Indian Premier League was slated to begin from March 29, however, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19.



When the Delhi Capitals batsman was asked about the chances of IPL taking place later this year, he replied: "Hopefully, the IPL will happen, I always think in a positive manner, it will be really good if the tournament goes ahead, the security of everyone will need to be taken care of, if it happens, it will really good as it brings a lot of positivity".



"It's very important that some sports return to improve the environment and mood, it will have a huge impact if the IPL returns," he added.