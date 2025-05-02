MI's Boult hits new milestone in T20s

IMAGE: Trent Boult took 3 for 28 against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match in Jaipur on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Trent Boult reached a significant milestone on Friday, becoming the third New Zealand bowler to claim 300 wickets in T20 cricket.

The landmark came during MI’s IPL clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur. Despite an expensive outing, Boult showcased his wicket-taking prowess yet again, finishing with figures of 3/28 in 2.1 overs at an economy rate of 12.90.

After being hit for a couple of sixes by Yashasvi Jaiswal in his second over, Boult responded in trademark fashion by knocking over the in-form opener’s stumps. He struck again in the fourth over, dismissing Nitish Rana with a short ball that was caught by Tilak Varma. Boult then wrapped up RR’s innings by removing Jofra Archer, caught by fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

With this performance, Boult now has 302 wickets from 257 T20 matches at an average of 25.10 and an economy of 8.05, with best figures of 4/13.

He joins Tim Southee (343 wickets) and Ish Sodhi (310) as the only New Zealanders to reach the 300-wicket milestone in T20s.

Boult is currently in red-hot form, picking up 11 wickets in his last five outings. He sits third in the race for the IPL 2025 Purple Cap with 16 wickets at an average of 21.00 and a best of 4/26.