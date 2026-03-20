'Ignored for years': Siva alleges discrimination before exit

Former Indian leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan announces his retirement from BCCI commentary, revealing his frustration over limited opportunities and sparking debate about the broadcasting landscape.

IMAGE: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan played a key role in India's 1985 Benson & Hedges World Championship victory, showcasing his talent as a spinner. Photograph: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan/Instagram

Key Points Laxman Sivaramakrishnan retires from BCCI commentary after 23 years, citing limited opportunities for toss and presentation roles.

Sivaramakrishnan expressed frustration over not being considered for key on-air roles despite his experience.

The former India leg-spinner hinted at deeper issues within BCCI's TV production and ownership.

Sivaramakrishnan, known for his candid views, had a distinguished career as a cricketer and commentator.

Former India leg-spinner and veteran cricket expert Laxman Sivaramakrishnan on Friday announced his retirement from the BCCI commentary panel, citing lack of opportunities to conduct toss and presentation ceremonies as reasons to end his broadcasting career.

Sivaramakrishnan, who created ripples with his big, booming leg-spinners, googlies and and top spins as a 17-year-old in the early 1980s, expressed his frustration in a series of tweets, which suggested deep-seated dissatisfaction with his job.

"I am retiring from commentary for BCCI," Sivaramakrishnan wrote on his 'X' handle.

"If I have not been used for TOSSES and PRESENTATION for 23 years and new comers come in do pitch report, Tosses, Presentation even when Shastri was coaching, what do you think could be the reason."

"How does a company owning BCCI rights go down? Any guesses."

"My retirement is nothing great. But a story of tv production unfolds. Soon you will see the bigger picture," he tweeted.

Also when a user suggested if his skin colour was an issue, Sivaramakrishnan replied, "You are right. Colour Discrimination."

Sivaramakrishnan's Career Highlights

Sivaramakrishnan, 60, was known for expressing his views candidly for more than two decades inside the commentary box.

Fondly known as Siva, he played nine Tests and 16 ODIs for India between 1983 and 1986, years after which he began his commentary career in 2000.

He also served as a player representative on the ICC Cricket Committee.

Although he went wicket-less in this first Test match, he later became famous for his match-winning 12-wicket haul against England in 1984.

Sivaramakrishnan was also a key player in India's victorious 1985 Benson & Hedges World Championship triumph in Australia under the great Sunil Gavaskar's captaincy.

He played a crucial role, including in the final against Pakistan where he helped restrict them to 176/9, contributing to India's 8-wicket win.

He was the leading wicket-taker in that tournament, a huge thing for a spinner back then considering the conditions Down Under.